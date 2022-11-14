Sundaram Multi Pap standalone net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.43% to Rs 25.38 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Multi Pap rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.43% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.3815.5313.9119.772.972.412.001.462.001.38

