JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sundaram Multi Pap standalone net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 63.43% to Rs 25.38 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Multi Pap rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.43% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.3815.53 63 OPM %13.9119.77 -PBDT2.972.41 23 PBT2.001.46 37 NP2.001.38 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU