Sundaram Multi Pap standalone net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.43% to Rs 25.38 croreNet profit of Sundaram Multi Pap rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.43% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.3815.53 63 OPM %13.9119.77 -PBDT2.972.41 23 PBT2.001.46 37 NP2.001.38 45
