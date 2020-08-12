Sundram Fasteners reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.07% to Rs 362.76 croreNet loss of Sundram Fasteners reported to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 95.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.07% to Rs 362.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1136.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales362.761136.28 -68 OPM %4.1716.94 -PBDT12.35182.87 -93 PBT-31.95139.25 PL NP-26.7095.52 PL
