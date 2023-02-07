JUST IN
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 40.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 869.42 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 40.01% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 869.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 696.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales869.42696.26 25 OPM %13.4112.59 -PBDT97.9975.25 30 PBT78.2356.42 39 NP59.6642.61 40

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:15 IST

