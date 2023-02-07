Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 40.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 869.42 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 40.01% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 869.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 696.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.869.42696.2613.4112.5997.9975.2578.2356.4259.6642.61

