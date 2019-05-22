Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit declines 71.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.86% to Rs 528.45 croreNet profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company declined 71.63% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 528.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 561.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.05% to Rs 110.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 2229.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2074.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales528.45561.34 -6 2229.492074.44 7 OPM %6.3010.50 -10.6711.42 - PBDT25.3660.47 -58 210.16218.29 -4 PBT15.1452.32 -71 172.29184.16 -6 NP10.3636.52 -72 110.59128.67 -14
