Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Sungold Capital declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.35 29 OPM %4.4411.43 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.020.03 -33
