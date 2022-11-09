Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.450.354.4411.430.020.040.020.040.020.03

