Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.92% to Rs 56.31 croreNet profit of Sunil Agro Foods declined 13.51% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.92% to Rs 56.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.3143.01 31 OPM %2.333.23 -PBDT0.680.87 -22 PBT0.260.45 -42 NP0.320.37 -14
