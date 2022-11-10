Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.92% to Rs 56.31 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods declined 13.51% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.92% to Rs 56.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.3143.012.333.230.680.870.260.450.320.37

