Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 32.77 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 32.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.79% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 132.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.7732.77 0 132.07139.21 -5 OPM %3.423.02 -2.472.68 - PBDT0.890.35 154 2.462.02 22 PBT0.340.24 42 0.840.90 -7 NP0.140.10 40 0.470.66 -29

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:47 IST

