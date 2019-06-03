Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tarai Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Piccadily Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 8300.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Gokul Agro Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 23.63% in the December 2018 quarter
Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 714.52% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 32.77 croreNet profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 32.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.79% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 132.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.7732.77 0 132.07139.21 -5 OPM %3.423.02 -2.472.68 - PBDT0.890.35 154 2.462.02 22 PBT0.340.24 42 0.840.90 -7 NP0.140.10 40 0.470.66 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU