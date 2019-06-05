Sunil Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.84% to Rs 18.71 croreNet loss of Sunil Healthcare reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.84% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.62% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 81.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.7122.50 -17 81.2490.22 -10 OPM %10.9018.80 -14.7316.28 - PBDT0.343.77 -91 5.9911.66 -49 PBT-1.102.46 PL 0.256.88 -96 NP-0.782.67 PL 0.185.32 -97
