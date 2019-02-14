Sunil Healthcare standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.89% to Rs 21.80 croreNet profit of Sunil Healthcare declined 63.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.8022.92 -5 OPM %15.9214.70 -PBDT1.802.54 -29 PBT0.331.39 -76 NP0.220.60 -63
