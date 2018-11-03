Sunil Healthcare standalone net profit declines 67.09% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 20.69 crore

Net profit of Sunil Healthcare declined 67.09% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 20.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales20.6922.85 -9 OPM %15.9013.79 -PBDT1.742.32 -25 PBT0.361.15 -69 NP0.260.79 -67

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018.

