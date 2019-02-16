JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kridhan Infra consolidated net profit declines 11.09% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 21.88% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.23% to Rs 28.42 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 21.88% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.23% to Rs 28.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.4236.08 -21 OPM %4.644.63 -PBDT0.680.91 -25 PBT0.340.53 -36 NP0.250.32 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements