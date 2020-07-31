Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 27.72 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 90.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 27.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.64% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 91.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

