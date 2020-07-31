JUST IN
Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 27.72 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 90.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 27.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.64% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 91.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.7242.61 -35 91.39108.24 -16 OPM %4.222.82 -4.885.05 - PBDT0.620.85 -27 2.532.76 -8 PBT0.290.43 -33 1.071.32 -19 NP0.050.50 -90 0.711.07 -34

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:51 IST

