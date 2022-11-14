Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 174.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.56% to Rs 103.90 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries rose 174.51% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.56% to Rs 103.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.103.9064.313.653.082.561.212.060.731.400.51

