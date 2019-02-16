Sunraj Diamond Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 188.89% to Rs 0.26 croreNet Loss of Sunraj Diamond Exports reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 188.89% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.260.09 189 OPM %-65.38-166.67 -PBDT-1.13-0.76 -49 PBT-1.14-0.78 -46 NP-1.13-0.78 -45
