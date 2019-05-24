Sunrise Industrial Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 18.92% in the December 2018 quarter
British music retailer HMV receives last-minute offer from Canada's Sunrise Records: FT
Tata Elxsi reports revenue of Rs 1,597 crore in FY 19
Biocon Q4 net profit up 64% to Rs 213.7 cr
Skinn eyes Rs 500-crore turnover by 2023
-
Sales decline 29.92% to Rs 0.89 croreNet loss of Sunrise Industrial Traders reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.92% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.89% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.891.27 -30 4.534.02 13 OPM %73.0383.46 -77.7078.36 - PBDT1.191.65 -28 5.595.28 6 PBT1.191.65 -28 5.595.27 6 NP-0.731.49 PL 2.934.50 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU