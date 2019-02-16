Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 18.92% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.02% to Rs 1.10 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 18.92% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.100.94 17 OPM %80.0076.60 -PBDT1.220.94 30 PBT1.220.94 30 NP0.880.74 19
