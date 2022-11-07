Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 77.27% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.55% to Rs 1.81 croreNet profit of Sunshine Capital rose 77.27% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.55% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.811.10 65 OPM %86.1980.00 -PBDT1.560.88 77 PBT1.560.88 77 NP1.560.88 77
