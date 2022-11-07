Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 77.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.55% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 77.27% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.55% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.811.1086.1980.001.560.881.560.881.560.88

