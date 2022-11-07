JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 34.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 77.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 64.55% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 77.27% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.55% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.811.10 65 OPM %86.1980.00 -PBDT1.560.88 77 PBT1.560.88 77 NP1.560.88 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU