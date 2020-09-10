Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 85.37% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunshine Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Krishna Capital & Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.97% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Sunshine Capital rose 85.37% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.970.63 54 OPM %78.3565.08 -PBDT0.760.41 85 PBT0.760.41 85 NP0.760.41 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU