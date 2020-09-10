Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 85.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 53.97% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 85.37% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.970.6378.3565.080.760.410.760.410.760.41

