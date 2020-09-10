Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 85.37% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 53.97% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 85.37% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.970.63 54 OPM %78.3565.08 -PBDT0.760.41 85 PBT0.760.41 85 NP0.760.41 85

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 13:52 IST

