Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate
Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 21.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 194.74 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty declined 21.16% to Rs 43.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 55.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 194.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 201.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales194.74201.50 -3 OPM %40.6343.85 -PBDT78.5782.04 -4 PBT77.8781.51 -4 NP43.8855.66 -21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

