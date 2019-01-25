Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 21.16% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunteck Realty standalone net profit rises 48.49% in the June 2018 quarter
Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the June 2018 quarter
Sintex Plastics Technology consolidated net profit declines 49.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2018 quarter
MOIL standalone net profit rises 16.07% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 194.74 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty declined 21.16% to Rs 43.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 55.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 194.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 201.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales194.74201.50 -3 OPM %40.6343.85 -PBDT78.5782.04 -4 PBT77.8781.51 -4 NP43.8855.66 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU