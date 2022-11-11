JUST IN
Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 84.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.06% to Rs 80.75 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty declined 84.73% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.06% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80.75137.00 -41 OPM %12.4125.98 -PBDT3.6322.99 -84 PBT1.3021.38 -94 NP2.3315.26 -85

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:41 IST

