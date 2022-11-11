Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 84.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.06% to Rs 80.75 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty declined 84.73% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.06% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

