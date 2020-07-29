Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 92.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.05% to Rs 91.56 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty declined 92.30% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.05% to Rs 91.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.93% to Rs 100.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 227.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.06% to Rs 607.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 856.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

91.56269.70607.83856.799.5032.9426.6344.124.4993.46142.51371.743.3392.83138.93369.554.9764.52100.28227.55

