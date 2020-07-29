Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 92.30% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 13.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 66.05% to Rs 91.56 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty declined 92.30% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.05% to Rs 91.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.93% to Rs 100.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 227.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.06% to Rs 607.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 856.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales91.56269.70 -66 607.83856.79 -29 OPM %9.5032.94 -26.6344.12 - PBDT4.4993.46 -95 142.51371.74 -62 PBT3.3392.83 -96 138.93369.55 -62 NP4.9764.52 -92 100.28227.55 -56

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 08:01 IST

