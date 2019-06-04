Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Super Crop Safe rose 13.01% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.32% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 64.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.5219.86 -37 64.4268.29 -6 OPM %18.2910.47 -12.8811.04 - PBDT2.151.77 21 7.246.36 14 PBT1.941.58 23 6.405.60 14 NP1.391.23 13 5.454.94 10

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 14:13 IST

