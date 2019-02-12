JUST IN
Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 27.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 17.47 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe rose 27.19% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.4716.19 8 OPM %12.0211.18 -PBDT1.811.55 17 PBT1.591.36 17 NP1.451.14 27

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:10 IST

