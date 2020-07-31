Super Tannery standalone net profit rises 495.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 41.12 croreNet profit of Super Tannery rose 495.24% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.80% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 172.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 178.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.1233.38 23 172.98178.86 -3 OPM %8.4912.73 -8.718.76 - PBDT2.041.77 15 9.3410.19 -8 PBT0.590.33 79 3.644.23 -14 NP1.250.21 495 4.492.13 111
