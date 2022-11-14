Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 33.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.58% to Rs 211.56 crore

Net profit of Superhouse declined 33.75% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.58% to Rs 211.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

