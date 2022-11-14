JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nagpur Power & Industries standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 33.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.58% to Rs 211.56 crore

Net profit of Superhouse declined 33.75% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.58% to Rs 211.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales211.56159.57 33 OPM %5.107.33 -PBDT11.9612.65 -5 PBT8.128.92 -9 NP5.368.09 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU