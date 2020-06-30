Superhouse consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.05% to Rs 117.14 croreNet profit of Superhouse rose 35.40% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.05% to Rs 117.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.73% to Rs 28.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 586.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 667.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales117.14152.23 -23 586.56667.81 -12 OPM %8.226.63 -7.768.83 - PBDT7.838.83 -11 43.8650.43 -13 PBT4.415.52 -20 29.0835.05 -17 NP5.243.87 35 28.5524.25 18
