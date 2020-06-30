Superhouse consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.05% to Rs 117.14 crore

Net profit of Superhouse rose 35.40% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.05% to Rs 117.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.73% to Rs 28.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 586.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 667.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

117.14152.23586.56667.818.226.637.768.837.838.8343.8650.434.415.5229.0835.055.243.8728.5524.25

