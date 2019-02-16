Superhouse standalone net profit rises 26.35% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 150.54 croreNet profit of Superhouse rose 26.35% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 150.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 134.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales150.54134.03 12 OPM %8.627.55 -PBDT9.499.60 -1 PBT5.925.92 0 NP4.223.34 26
