Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.080.060.260.2237.5033.3353.8522.730.030.020.140.050.030.020.140.050.020.010.100.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)