Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1985.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Superior Finlease rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 0.260.22 18 OPM %37.5033.33 -53.8522.73 - PBDT0.030.02 50 0.140.05 180 PBT0.030.02 50 0.140.05 180 NP0.020.01 100 0.100.04 150

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:44 IST

