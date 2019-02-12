Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales rise 17.14% to Rs 0.82 croreNet Loss of Superior Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.14% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.820.70 17 OPM %1.22-4.29 -PBDT0.02-0.01 LP PBT-0.04-0.09 56 NP-0.04-0.09 56
