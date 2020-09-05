Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Superior Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Board of HealthCare Global Enterprises to consider proposal for raising captial
-
Sales decline 35.78% to Rs 1.31 croreNet Loss of Superior Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.78% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.312.04 -36 OPM %-9.922.45 -PBDT-0.130.03 PL PBT-0.22-0.06 -267 NP-0.22-0.06 -267
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU