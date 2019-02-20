Supertex Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.09% to Rs 16.72 croreNet profit of Supertex Industries declined 60.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 42.09% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.7228.87 -42 OPM %4.374.05 -PBDT0.260.51 -49 PBT0.130.40 -68 NP0.120.30 -60
