Supreme Industries standalone net profit declines 53.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 53.93% to Rs 104.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 225.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 2086.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2086.581928.537.0616.12192.08350.53127.23293.40104.09225.93

