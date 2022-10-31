Supreme Industries standalone net profit declines 53.93% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.20% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 2086.58 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries declined 53.93% to Rs 104.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 225.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 2086.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2086.581928.53 8 OPM %7.0616.12 -PBDT192.08350.53 -45 PBT127.23293.40 -57 NP104.09225.93 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU