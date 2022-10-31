JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

VST Tillers Tractors Q2 PAT tumbles 29% YoY to Rs 23 cr
Business Standard

Supreme Industries standalone net profit declines 53.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 2086.58 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 53.93% to Rs 104.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 225.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 2086.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2086.581928.53 8 OPM %7.0616.12 -PBDT192.08350.53 -45 PBT127.23293.40 -57 NP104.09225.93 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU