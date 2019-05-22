JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Supremex Shine Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.49% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net loss of Supremex Shine Steels reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.49% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.641.72 53 3.873.45 12 OPM %-1.899.30 --3.622.32 - PBDT0.010.16 -94 0.160.08 100 PBT0.010.16 -94 0.160.08 100 NP-0.030.14 PL 0.120.06 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements