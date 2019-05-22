Supremex Shine Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.49% to Rs 2.64 croreNet loss of Supremex Shine Steels reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.49% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.641.72 53 3.873.45 12 OPM %-1.899.30 --3.622.32 - PBDT0.010.16 -94 0.160.08 100 PBT0.010.16 -94 0.160.08 100 NP-0.030.14 PL 0.120.06 100
