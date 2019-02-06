Supremex Shine Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.34% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Supremex Shine Steels reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 54.34% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.791.73 -54 OPM %-2.53-1.16 -PBDT0.05-0.02 LP PBT0.05-0.02 LP NP0.05-0.02 LP
