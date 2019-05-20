Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 59.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 37.39 crore

Net profit of declined 59.86% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.98% to Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.68% to Rs 116.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

37.3931.06116.3669.819.3915.1312.3216.491.983.3810.386.980.722.206.373.361.142.846.303.58

