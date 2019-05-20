Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 59.86% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Suraj Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bihar: Gaya SDO held for accepting bribe
Suraj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Suraj standalone net profit rises 168.75% in the December 2018 quarter
104-year-old voter casts her vote in Haryana
-
Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 37.39 croreNet profit of Suraj Products declined 59.86% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.98% to Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.68% to Rs 116.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.3931.06 20 116.3669.81 67 OPM %9.3915.13 -12.3216.49 - PBDT1.983.38 -41 10.386.98 49 PBT0.722.20 -67 6.373.36 90 NP1.142.84 -60 6.303.58 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU