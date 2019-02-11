Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.50% to Rs 7.26 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.50% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.269.49 -23 OPM %17.2217.39 -PBDT1.021.03 -1 PBT0.330.25 32 NP0.260.11 136

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

