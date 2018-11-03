Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 29.99% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 29.99% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales6.008.57 -30 OPM %23.1716.45 -PBDT1.091.20 -9 PBT0.400.40 0 NP0.340.32 6

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018.

