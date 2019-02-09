Surana Telecom and Power standalone net profit rises 204.41% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.91% to Rs 6.11 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 204.41% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.91% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.118.03 -24 OPM %77.0936.11 -PBDT4.242.58 64 PBT2.670.86 210 NP2.070.68 204
