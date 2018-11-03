JUST IN
Surana Telecom and Power standalone net profit rises 57.41% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 54.32% to Rs 6.79 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 57.41% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 54.32% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales6.794.40 54 OPM %43.8970.91 -PBDT2.632.44 8 PBT1.090.69 58 NP0.850.54 57

