Surat Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 51.39 croreNet Loss of Surat Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 51.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 57.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.3957.17 -10 OPM %0.547.12 -PBDT1.194.38 -73 PBT1.114.25 -74 NP-0.93-0.16 -481
