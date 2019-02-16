Surya Funcity reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net Loss of Surya Funcity reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.320.42 -24 OPM %-131.25-9.52 -PBDT-0.44-0.10 -340 PBT-0.64-0.30 -113 NP-0.64-0.30 -113

