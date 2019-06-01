Surya Funcity reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.86% to Rs 0.16 croreNet Loss of Surya Funcity reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 362.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.160.28 -43 4.223.33 27 OPM %-400.00-203.57 -33.6536.34 - PBDT-0.52-0.56 7 1.431.04 38 PBT-0.72-0.76 5 0.630.24 163 NP-0.98-0.92 -7 0.370.08 363
