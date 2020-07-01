Surya Funcity reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Surya Funcity reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.16% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 4.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.16 -25 4.914.22 16 OPM %-533.33-400.00 -38.0933.65 - PBDT-0.60-0.52 -15 2.061.43 44 PBT-0.81-0.72 -13 1.250.63 98 NP-1.09-0.98 -11 0.970.37 162

