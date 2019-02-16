Surya India standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of Surya India declined 36.84% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.261.10 15 OPM %34.1355.45 -PBDT0.430.62 -31 PBT0.330.52 -37 NP0.240.38 -37

Sat, February 16 2019. 15:21 IST

