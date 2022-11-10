Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 53.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 1984.21 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 53.52% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 1984.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1945.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1984.211945.666.515.18120.0787.0191.0659.5568.0444.32

