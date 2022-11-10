Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 53.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 1984.21 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 53.52% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 1984.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1945.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1984.211945.66 2 OPM %6.515.18 -PBDT120.0787.01 38 PBT91.0659.55 53 NP68.0444.32 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU