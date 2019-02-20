Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 67.16% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 99.37 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 67.16% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 99.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 85.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales99.3785.96 16 OPM %9.227.55 -PBDT7.435.05 47 PBT5.213.13 66 NP3.362.01 67

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 15:56 IST

