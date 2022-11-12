Suryoday Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.85% to Rs 281.04 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 19.85% to Rs 281.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 234.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.281.04234.4934.6616.7916.96-14.5216.96-14.5213.00-1.92

