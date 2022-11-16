Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 94.85% to Rs 162.34 crore

Net loss of Suumaya Industries reported to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 289.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 94.85% to Rs 162.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3154.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.162.343154.46-7.6711.37-12.01356.98-13.84355.23-15.00289.05

