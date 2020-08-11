Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.06% to Rs 1.43 croreNet Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.06% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.431.59 -10 OPM %-993.01-2634.59 -PBDT-11.89-39.20 70 PBT-12.96-40.05 68 NP-10.49-26.03 60
