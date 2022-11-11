Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 272.03% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 23.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 272.03% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.391.18-494.31-2339.83-21.56-27.26-23.18-28.30-23.18-28.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)